Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC Takes Position in Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX)

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 60,366 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,621,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Wyoming increased its stake in shares of Quanex Building Products by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,435 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Quanex Building Products by 63.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,316 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in Quanex Building Products by 43.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,938 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Quanex Building Products by 139.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,600 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in shares of Quanex Building Products by 244.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 7,574 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 5,374 shares during the last quarter. 99.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quanex Building Products Trading Down 2.9 %

NYSE NX opened at $27.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $920.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.12. Quanex Building Products Co. has a one year low of $18.71 and a one year high of $29.63. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.86.

Quanex Building Products Announces Dividend

Quanex Building Products ( NYSE:NX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The construction company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter. Quanex Building Products had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 17.28%. The business had revenue of $299.64 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. Quanex Building Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.22%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NX shares. Benchmark increased their target price on Quanex Building Products from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Quanex Building Products in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Insider Activity at Quanex Building Products

In other Quanex Building Products news, Director William C. Griffiths sold 16,071 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.09, for a total transaction of $451,434.39. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 167,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,697,659.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director William C. Griffiths sold 16,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.09, for a total transaction of $451,434.39. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 167,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,697,659.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William C. Griffiths sold 25,000 shares of Quanex Building Products stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.09, for a total transaction of $727,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 135,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,953,767.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 42,954 shares of company stock valued at $1,231,486. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

About Quanex Building Products

Quanex Building Products Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides components for the fenestration industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North American Fenestration, European Fenestration, and North American Cabinet Components.

Further Reading

