Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC Trims Stake in Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT)

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC lessened its holdings in Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,710 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 261 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Safety Insurance Group worth $1,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in Safety Insurance Group by 32.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 705,940 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $64,135,000 after buying an additional 173,482 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,125,371 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $80,712,000 after acquiring an additional 165,883 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,153,785 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $160,500,000 after acquiring an additional 71,142 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 201,262 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,959,000 after purchasing an additional 56,572 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 3.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,620,184 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $132,143,000 after acquiring an additional 49,842 shares in the last quarter. 79.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Safety Insurance Group alerts:

Insider Activity at Safety Insurance Group

In other Safety Insurance Group news, Director Dennis J. Langwell purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $68.90 per share, with a total value of $68,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Corp Srb acquired 32,384 shares of Safety Insurance Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $67.24 per share, for a total transaction of $2,177,500.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,842,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $123,875,176.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dennis J. Langwell bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $68.90 per share, for a total transaction of $68,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $137,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Safety Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Check Out Our Latest Report on SAFT

Safety Insurance Group Stock Performance

Shares of Safety Insurance Group stock opened at $69.34 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. Safety Insurance Group, Inc. has a one year low of $65.78 and a one year high of $92.61. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 28.89 and a beta of 0.27.

Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Safety Insurance Group had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 3.82%. The company had revenue of $229.44 million during the quarter.

Safety Insurance Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.19%. Safety Insurance Group’s payout ratio is currently 150.00%.

About Safety Insurance Group

(Free Report)

Safety Insurance Group, Inc provides private passenger and commercial automobile, and homeowner insurance in the United States. The company's private passenger automobile policies offer coverage for bodily injury and property damage to others, no-fault personal injury coverage for the insured/insured's car occupants, and physical damage coverage for an insured's own vehicle for collision or other perils.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Safety Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safety Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.