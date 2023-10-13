LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
LiqTech International Trading Up 0.9 %
NASDAQ LIQT opened at $3.50 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $20.06 million, a PE ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.78. LiqTech International has a one year low of $2.80 and a one year high of $4.66.
LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.99 million during the quarter. LiqTech International had a negative net margin of 48.14% and a negative return on equity of 35.38%.
About LiqTech International
LiqTech International, Inc, a clean technology company, designs, develops, produces, markets, and sells automated filtering systems, ceramic silicon carbide liquid applications, and diesel particulate air filters in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in three segments: Water, Ceramics, and Plastics.
