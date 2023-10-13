LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

LiqTech International Trading Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ LIQT opened at $3.50 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $20.06 million, a PE ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.78. LiqTech International has a one year low of $2.80 and a one year high of $4.66.

Get LiqTech International alerts:

LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.99 million during the quarter. LiqTech International had a negative net margin of 48.14% and a negative return on equity of 35.38%.

Institutional Trading of LiqTech International

About LiqTech International

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meros Investment Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of LiqTech International by 12.9% in the first quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 476,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 54,637 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of LiqTech International in the second quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LiqTech International in the second quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of LiqTech International in the first quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, WealthTrust Axiom LLC raised its position in shares of LiqTech International by 7.5% in the first quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 763,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 53,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.62% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

LiqTech International, Inc, a clean technology company, designs, develops, produces, markets, and sells automated filtering systems, ceramic silicon carbide liquid applications, and diesel particulate air filters in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in three segments: Water, Ceramics, and Plastics.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for LiqTech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiqTech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.