Litecoin Cash (LCC) Market Capitalization Hits $2.53 Million

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded 10% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 13th. In the last week, Litecoin Cash has traded down 0.8% against the dollar. Litecoin Cash has a market cap of $2.53 million and approximately $32.91 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Litecoin Cash coin can now be bought for about $0.0032 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
About Litecoin Cash
LCC is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 793,108,575 coins. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Litecoin Cash is litecoinca.sh. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 793,101,949.9584944. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.00289272 USD and is down -10.71 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $406.27 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”
Litecoin Cash Coin Trading
