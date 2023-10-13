Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) Given New $395.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Free Report) had its target price upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $350.00 to $395.00 in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on LAD. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $365.00 to $385.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $319.00 to $275.00 in a report on Monday. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $350.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $305.00 to $348.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $198.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $344.80.

NYSE:LAD opened at $270.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.46. Lithia Motors has a one year low of $180.00 and a one year high of $329.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $298.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $270.65.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $10.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.26 by $1.65. The company had revenue of $8.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.92 billion. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 3.76% and a return on equity of 20.36%. Lithia Motors’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $12.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lithia Motors will post 38.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.00%.

In other news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.00, for a total transaction of $49,036.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $564,213. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Sidney B. Deboer sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.59, for a total transaction of $1,552,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,919 shares in the company, valued at $6,807,822.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.00, for a total transaction of $49,036.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $564,213. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 43,131 shares of company stock valued at $13,303,956. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 1.8% during the first quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,406,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,919,000 after buying an additional 24,341 shares during the period. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Lithia Motors by 7.2% in the second quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC now owns 1,147,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,893,000 after buying an additional 77,437 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Lithia Motors by 6.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 839,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,152,000 after buying an additional 48,010 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Lithia Motors by 3.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 807,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,459,000 after buying an additional 29,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MFN Partners Management LP increased its holdings in Lithia Motors by 43.0% in the first quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 751,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,413,000 after buying an additional 225,806 shares in the last quarter.

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer. The company operates through Domestic, Import, and Luxury segments. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells body and parts for the new vehicles under the Driveway and GreenCars brand names.

