Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC Decreases Stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,557 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 91 shares during the quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of Target by 3,577.5% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,471 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in Target by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,045 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Target by 131.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 702 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target during the first quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 191.5% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 11,794 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,503,000 after buying an additional 7,748 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Target

In other news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.70, for a total transaction of $3,921,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 399,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,236,738.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Target Stock Performance

NYSE:TGT opened at $110.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.83. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $102.93 and a fifty-two week high of $181.70. The firm has a market cap of $51.15 billion, a PE ratio of 15.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $120.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $136.58.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $24.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.18 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 29.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. Target’s payout ratio is 60.44%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TGT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Target from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Target from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Roth Mkm restated a “neutral” rating and set a $156.00 target price on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Raymond James cut Target from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $161.00 price objective on shares of Target in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.00.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

