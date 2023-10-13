Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC Decreases Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 20.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,718 shares of the company’s stock after selling 683 shares during the quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VCSH. Trilogy Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,212,000. Whelan Financial lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Whelan Financial now owns 216,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 468,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,710,000 after purchasing an additional 13,057 shares during the last quarter. BCK Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 11.6% in the second quarter. BCK Partners Inc. now owns 472,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,719,000 after purchasing an additional 49,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastline Trust Co grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 45.9% during the 1st quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 7,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 2,307 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of VCSH stock opened at $74.94 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $73.26 and a 52-week high of $76.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.69.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a $0.2147 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.21.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

