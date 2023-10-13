Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC Has $328,000 Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 4.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,361 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PM. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 26,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,456,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 35.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 24.7% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 3,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 54.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 8,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. 79.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Philip Morris International Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of PM stock opened at $91.87 on Friday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.00 and a 12 month high of $105.62. The company has a market capitalization of $142.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $94.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.63.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.10. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.63% and a negative return on equity of 127.84%. The firm had revenue of $8.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.66%. This is an increase from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 26th. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is presently 100.58%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $118.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $118.00 to $111.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.92.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

