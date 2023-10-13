Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC Invests $218,000 in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 4,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 40,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,019,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Financial Planning LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cypress Financial Planning LLC now owns 3,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,883,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ:BND opened at $69.13 on Friday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $68.49 and a fifty-two week high of $74.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $70.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.12.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1925 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

