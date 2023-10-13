Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,006 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 7.6% of Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $45,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alesco Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 1,450,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,159,000 after purchasing an additional 18,317 shares during the period. Verde Capital Management acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $219,000. HFG Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. HFG Advisors Inc. now owns 2,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 48,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 201,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,934,000 after acquiring an additional 14,386 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $435.71 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $349.53 and a 12-month high of $461.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $442.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $433.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $337.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

