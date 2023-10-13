Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC Takes Position in ProShares Big Data Refiners ETF (NYSEARCA:DAT)

Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Big Data Refiners ETF (NYSEARCA:DAT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 9,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC owned 9.27% of ProShares Big Data Refiners ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of ProShares Big Data Refiners ETF by 4,426.5% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 4,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 4,338 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Big Data Refiners ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Finally, Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in ProShares Big Data Refiners ETF by 245.8% in the first quarter. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. now owns 34,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 24,664 shares during the period.

ProShares Big Data Refiners ETF Stock Performance

DAT opened at $27.66 on Friday. ProShares Big Data Refiners ETF has a 52 week low of $19.95 and a 52 week high of $31.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.90.

ProShares Big Data Refiners ETF Company Profile

The ProShares Big Data Refiners ETF (DAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FactSet Big Data Refiners index, a market-cap-weighted index of global companies focusing on the management, storage, usage, and analysis of large structured and unstructured datasets. DAT was launched on Sep 29, 2021 and is managed by ProShares.

