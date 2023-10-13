London Stock Exchange Group’s (LSEG) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their overweight rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group (LON:LSEG – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a GBX 9,920 ($121.42) price objective on the stock.
A number of other brokerages also recently commented on LSEG. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 9,200 ($112.61) target price on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Citigroup restated a buy rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 9,774 ($119.63).
London Stock Exchange Group Stock Performance
London Stock Exchange Group Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th were issued a GBX 35.70 ($0.44) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a yield of 0.43%. London Stock Exchange Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9,250.00%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other London Stock Exchange Group news, insider Martin Brand sold 4,666,633 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 216 ($2.64), for a total value of £10,079,927.28 ($12,337,732.29). 14.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
About London Stock Exchange Group
London Stock Exchange Group plc operates as a financial markets infrastructure and data provider primarily in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Data & Analytics, Capital Markets, and Post Trade. It operates a range of international equity, fixed income, exchange-traded funds/exchange-traded products, and foreign exchange markets through the London Stock Exchange, AIM, Turquoise, FXall, Matching, and Tradeweb.
