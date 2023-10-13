Longboard Pharmaceuticals’ (LBPH) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Wedbush

Wedbush restated their outperform rating on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $11.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on LBPH. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $16.33.

Get Longboard Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on LBPH

Longboard Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Longboard Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $5.13 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.88 and a 200-day moving average of $6.76. Longboard Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $2.70 and a 1 year high of $10.29. The company has a market capitalization of $117.89 million, a P/E ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 1.23.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.04). Equities analysts anticipate that Longboard Pharmaceuticals will post -2.46 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Longboard Pharmaceuticals

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals by 6,439.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 6,053 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $80,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Longboard Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $754,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Longboard Pharmaceuticals by 157.6% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 144,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 88,446 shares in the last quarter. 63.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and transformative medicines for neurological diseases. Its lead product candidate is LP352, which is in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for the treatment of seizures associated with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Longboard Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Longboard Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.