Loungers (LON:LGRS) Trading Up 5.3%

Shares of Loungers plc (LON:LGRS – Get Free Report) shot up 5.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 200 ($2.45) and last traded at GBX 200 ($2.45). 7,800 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 153,518 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 190 ($2.33).

LGRS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.28) target price on shares of Loungers in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Loungers in a research note on Friday, August 18th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.61, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 186.97 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 191.78. The stock has a market cap of £197.05 million, a P/E ratio of 3,116.67 and a beta of 1.50.

Loungers plc operates cafés, bars, and restaurants under the Lounge and Cosy Club brand names in England and Wales. The company was founded in 2002 and is based in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

