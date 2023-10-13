Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) Releases Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.04-$0.04 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.24. The company issued revenue guidance of $97.00 million-$97.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $103.50 million. Luxfer also updated its Q3 guidance to $0.04 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on LXFR. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Luxfer in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Luxfer from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st.

Get Luxfer alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on LXFR

Luxfer Stock Down 14.0 %

NYSE:LXFR opened at $9.99 on Friday. Luxfer has a fifty-two week low of $9.58 and a fifty-two week high of $17.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $268.95 million, a P/E ratio of 18.16 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.98.

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $110.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.00 million. Luxfer had a net margin of 3.55% and a return on equity of 13.60%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Luxfer will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Luxfer Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th. Luxfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.55%.

Institutional Trading of Luxfer

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LXFR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Luxfer by 40.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,210,379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,134,000 after acquiring an additional 633,547 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Luxfer by 189.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 509,663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,563,000 after acquiring an additional 333,472 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Luxfer by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 869,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,610,000 after acquiring an additional 221,349 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Luxfer by 288.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 258,716 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,550,000 after acquiring an additional 192,180 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Luxfer by 188.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 233,768 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,534,000 after acquiring an additional 152,862 shares during the period. 95.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Luxfer Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Luxfer Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies high-performance materials, components, and high-pressure gas containment devices for defense and emergency response, healthcare, transportation, and general industrial end-market applications. It operates in two segments, Elektron and Gas Cylinders.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Luxfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luxfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.