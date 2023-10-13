M Winkworth PLC Declares Dividend of GBX 2.90 (LON:WINK)

M Winkworth PLC (LON:WINK – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, October 11th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 19th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.90 ($0.04) per share on Thursday, November 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 19th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

M Winkworth Price Performance

Shares of LON:WINK opened at GBX 142.50 ($1.74) on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 147.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 156.99. M Winkworth has a 52 week low of GBX 110 ($1.35) and a 52 week high of GBX 190 ($2.33). The firm has a market capitalization of £18.40 million, a P/E ratio of 1,096.15 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 4.38, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.92.

Get M Winkworth alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of M Winkworth in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th.

M Winkworth Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

M Winkworth PLC operates as a franchisor to the Winkworth estate agencies in the United Kingdom. It provides estate agency sales franchising, residential lettings, and letting and property management services under the Winkworth brand. The company was founded in 1835 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

See Also

