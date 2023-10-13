Mach 1 Financial Group LLC Acquires Shares of 31,991 Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK)

Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 31,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $528,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Cinemark by 1.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,273,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,316,000 after buying an additional 128,530 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Cinemark by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,649,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,303,000 after acquiring an additional 359,501 shares in the last quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Cinemark by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 11,534,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,588,000 after purchasing an additional 2,743,262 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its position in shares of Cinemark by 26.1% during the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 3,870,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,237,000 after purchasing an additional 800,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Cinemark by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,765,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,606,000 after purchasing an additional 57,023 shares during the period.

Cinemark stock opened at $17.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.88, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.70. Cinemark Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.28 and a 12 month high of $19.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.71.

Cinemark ( NYSE:CNK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $942.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $870.21 million. Cinemark had a negative return on equity of 4.43% and a negative net margin of 0.28%. Cinemark’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CNK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Benchmark raised their price objective on Cinemark from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Cinemark from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cinemark in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Cinemark in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Cinemark from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.06.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of February 24, 20223 it operated 518 theatres with 5,847 screens in the United States, and South and Central America. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

