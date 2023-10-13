Mach 1 Financial Group LLC Boosts Stake in Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND)

Mach 1 Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND – Free Report) by 36,727.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,462 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,382 shares during the quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Lemonade were worth $496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lemonade during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in Lemonade by 91.7% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Lemonade by 73.2% during the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Lemonade in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Lemonade by 91.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. 54.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Lemonade news, insider John Sheldon Peters sold 5,000 shares of Lemonade stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 47,784 shares in the company, valued at $955,680. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LMND has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Lemonade from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Lemonade from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Lemonade from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Lemonade from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lemonade presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.13.

Lemonade Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE LMND opened at $12.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $859.97 million, a PE ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.27 and its 200 day moving average is $15.51. Lemonade, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.28 and a twelve month high of $25.11.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.03) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $104.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.58 million. Lemonade had a negative net margin of 79.54% and a negative return on equity of 34.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 109.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.10) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lemonade, Inc. will post -3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Lemonade Company Profile

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products include stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, car, pet, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies.

Featured Stories

