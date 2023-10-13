Mach 1 Financial Group LLC Buys 13,789 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Mach 1 Financial Group LLC increased its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 1,868.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,527 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,789 shares during the quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ABBV. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new position in AbbVie in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in AbbVie by 140.0% in the second quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at AbbVie

In other news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 18,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total value of $2,759,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 625,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,262,600.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ABBV shares. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price target on AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on AbbVie from $189.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. HSBC initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $167.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of AbbVie from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.33.

AbbVie Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ABBV opened at $148.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $149.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $147.13. The company has a market cap of $262.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.56. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $130.96 and a 12 month high of $168.11.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $13.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.52 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 151.29% and a net margin of 15.50%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.98 EPS for the current year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th will be issued a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 121.81%.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

Further Reading

