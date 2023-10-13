Mach 1 Financial Group LLC Buys New Position in Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN)

Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $463,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LEGN. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Legend Biotech by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,394,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,551,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253,099 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Legend Biotech by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,127,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,050,000 after purchasing an additional 250,146 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in Legend Biotech by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,810,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,142,000 after purchasing an additional 11,755 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Legend Biotech by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,609,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,841,000 after buying an additional 332,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Legend Biotech by 85.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,214,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,458,000 after buying an additional 1,020,545 shares during the last quarter. 49.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on LEGN shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Legend Biotech from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Barclays lifted their target price on Legend Biotech from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Legend Biotech in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Legend Biotech in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.90.

Shares of LEGN stock opened at $65.51 on Friday. Legend Biotech Co. has a 12 month low of $37.40 and a 12 month high of $77.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 7.93 and a current ratio of 8.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $67.53 and its 200 day moving average is $66.54.

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $73.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.64 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 510.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Legend Biotech Co. will post -2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in the United States, China, and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM).

