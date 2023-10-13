Mach 1 Financial Group LLC Has $385,000 Stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Mach 1 Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 466.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,777 shares during the quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 99,414.3% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 23,805,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,243,861,000 after buying an additional 23,781,884 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 67,584.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,037,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $515,198,000 after acquiring an additional 3,032,521 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 77.6% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,340,797 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $978,543,000 after purchasing an additional 2,333,468 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 256.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,142,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $206,432,000 after purchasing an additional 821,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at $100,880,000. 40.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD opened at $177.25 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $176.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $180.69. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $150.57 and a 52 week high of $191.36.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

