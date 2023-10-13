Mach 1 Financial Group LLC Invests $491,000 in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO)

Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 30,541 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $491,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boulder Hill Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics in the first quarter valued at about $1,760,000. Capula Management Ltd bought a new position in NeoGenomics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $554,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of NeoGenomics during the first quarter worth approximately $2,924,000. First Light Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 0.6% in the first quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 2,698,958 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $46,989,000 after acquiring an additional 16,787 shares during the period. Finally, Formula Growth Ltd. boosted its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 55.7% in the first quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. now owns 280,690 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,887,000 after acquiring an additional 100,390 shares during the period. 91.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NeoGenomics stock opened at $12.18 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.52. The company has a quick ratio of 5.90, a current ratio of 6.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.24 and a beta of 1.13. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.00 and a 12-month high of $20.54.
Several equities analysts recently commented on NEO shares. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of NeoGenomics in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Stephens raised NeoGenomics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, August 21st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of NeoGenomics in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on NeoGenomics from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NeoGenomics in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.18.
NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It operates through, Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The company offers testing services to hospitals, reference labs, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical firms, and researchers.
