Mach 1 Financial Group LLC Invests $521,000 in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII)

Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 27,867 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $521,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Oceaneering International by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 12,135 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Oceaneering International by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 17,412 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Oceaneering International by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 29,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 759 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC increased its stake in Oceaneering International by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 12,059 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 993 shares during the period. Finally, Keeley Teton Advisors LLC raised its position in Oceaneering International by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 32,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Oceaneering International alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OII has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Oceaneering International in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Oceaneering International from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th.

Oceaneering International Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:OII opened at $25.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.09 and a beta of 2.77. Oceaneering International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.49 and a 52-week high of $27.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.20.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $597.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $600.33 million. Oceaneering International had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 10.40%. Oceaneering International’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Oceaneering International, Inc. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oceaneering International

In other news, SVP Christopher J. Dyer sold 4,800 shares of Oceaneering International stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.49, for a total value of $103,152.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $270,795.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Christopher J. Dyer sold 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.49, for a total transaction of $103,152.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $270,795.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Alan R. Curtis sold 31,011 shares of Oceaneering International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.48, for a total transaction of $821,171.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 161,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,270,614.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 52,533 shares of company stock worth $1,361,045. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

About Oceaneering International

(Free Report)

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products, and robotic solutions to the offshore energy, defense, aerospace, manufacturing, and entertainment industries worldwide. The company's Subsea Robotics segment provides remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) for drill support and vessel-based services, including subsea hardware installation, construction, pipeline inspection, survey and facilities inspection, maintenance, and repair.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Oceaneering International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oceaneering International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.