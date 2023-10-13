Mach 1 Financial Group LLC Invests $568,000 in Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP)

Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 18,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $568,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Squarespace by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 39,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Squarespace by 3.4% in the second quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 2,378,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,015,000 after acquiring an additional 77,177 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Squarespace during the second quarter worth $177,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in Squarespace during the second quarter valued at $368,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Squarespace by 4.6% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 24,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Squarespace alerts:

Insider Transactions at Squarespace

In other news, Director Atlantic (Sqrs) Lp General sold 5,750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.84, for a total value of $160,080,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,627,824 shares in the company, valued at $462,918,620.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Atlantic (Sqrs) Lp General sold 5,750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.84, for a total transaction of $160,080,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,627,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $462,918,620.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Courtenay O’connor sold 1,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.18, for a total transaction of $51,035.82. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 38,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,120,045.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,023,704 shares of company stock worth $168,474,571 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 47.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group began coverage on Squarespace in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley assumed coverage on Squarespace in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Squarespace in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Squarespace from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Squarespace from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.50.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Squarespace

Squarespace Stock Performance

Shares of SQSP stock opened at $29.78 on Friday. Squarespace, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.86 and a fifty-two week high of $34.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.38, a PEG ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 0.42.

Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $247.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.34 million. Squarespace had a negative net margin of 23.60% and a negative return on equity of 2.24%. Squarespace’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Squarespace, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Squarespace Company Profile

(Free Report)

Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet. Its suite of integrated products enables users to manage their projects and businesses through websites, domains, e-commerce, marketing tools, scheduling, and hospitality services, as well as tools for managing a social media presence.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SQSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Squarespace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Squarespace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.