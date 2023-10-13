Mach 1 Financial Group LLC Makes New $534,000 Investment in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,932 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $534,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WEX. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in WEX in the first quarter worth about $26,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of WEX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in WEX during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in WEX in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in WEX by 41.1% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 213 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.47% of the company’s stock.

Get WEX alerts:

WEX Price Performance

Shares of WEX stock opened at $187.84 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $192.79 and its 200 day moving average is $184.85. WEX Inc. has a 1-year low of $129.47 and a 1-year high of $204.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.30, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.59.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WEX ( NYSE:WEX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $621.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $620.63 million. WEX had a net margin of 8.42% and a return on equity of 31.60%. Research analysts predict that WEX Inc. will post 12.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on WEX shares. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of WEX from $219.00 to $226.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of WEX from $200.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com upgraded WEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on WEX in a report on Friday, July 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on WEX from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.50.

View Our Latest Stock Report on WEX

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Robert Joseph Deshaies sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.22, for a total transaction of $196,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 8,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,583,495.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, COO Robert Joseph Deshaies sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.22, for a total transaction of $196,220.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 8,070 shares in the company, valued at $1,583,495.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Carlos Carriedo sold 756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.68, for a total transaction of $144,154.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,357 shares of company stock valued at $1,181,161. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WEX Profile

(Free Report)

WEX Inc operates a commerce platform in the United States and internationally. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment solutions, transaction processing, and information management services. It also provides account and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; account management; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for WEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.