Mach 1 Financial Group LLC Makes New Investment in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 6,786 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $560,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FIVN. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Five9 in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Five9 by 117.6% in the second quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 470 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Five9 during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in Five9 by 77.8% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 640 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Five9 in the 2nd quarter valued at about $79,000. 96.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FIVN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Five9 in a report on Friday, September 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Five9 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Five9 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Five9 from $89.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Roth Mkm raised their price objective on shares of Five9 from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.05.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CRO Daniel P. Burkland sold 8,000 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.38, for a total value of $691,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 109,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,491,002.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Five9 Price Performance

Shares of FIVN opened at $61.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.47 and a beta of 0.78. Five9, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.61 and a fifty-two week high of $89.58. The company has a quick ratio of 5.32, a current ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $68.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.40.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The software maker reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $222.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.11 million. Five9 had a negative return on equity of 17.08% and a negative net margin of 10.12%. On average, research analysts forecast that Five9, Inc. will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Five9 Company Profile

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

