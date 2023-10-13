Mach 1 Financial Group LLC Makes New Investment in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO)

Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in GXO Logistics by 42.3% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GXO Logistics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GXO Logistics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in GXO Logistics by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 881 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in GXO Logistics by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. 90.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get GXO Logistics alerts:

GXO Logistics Price Performance

NYSE:GXO opened at $55.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a PE ratio of 33.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.72. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.10 and a 1-year high of $67.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GXO Logistics ( NYSE:GXO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. GXO Logistics had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GXO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. TD Cowen increased their target price on GXO Logistics from $64.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Barclays boosted their price target on GXO Logistics from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on GXO Logistics from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $76.00 target price on shares of GXO Logistics in a research report on Monday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.81.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on GXO

About GXO Logistics

(Free Report)

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, reverse logistics, and other supply chain services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated in approximately 979 facilities. The company serves various customers in the e-commerce, omnichannel retail, technology and consumer electronics, food and beverage, industrial and manufacturing, consumer packaged goods, and others.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GXO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GXO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GXO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.