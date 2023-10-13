Mach 1 Financial Group LLC Makes New Investment in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $551,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in HealthEquity by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 5,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of HealthEquity by 2.7% during the second quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 6,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in HealthEquity by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its position in HealthEquity by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. 98.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get HealthEquity alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HQY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on HealthEquity in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on HealthEquity from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on HealthEquity from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of HealthEquity from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $79.00 to $87.00 in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other HealthEquity news, CEO Jon Kessler sold 46,818 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.03, for a total value of $3,512,754.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,055,744.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other HealthEquity news, insider Tyson D. Murdock sold 2,844 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.35, for a total transaction of $202,919.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,389 shares in the company, valued at $5,022,255.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jon Kessler sold 46,818 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.03, for a total transaction of $3,512,754.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,991 shares in the company, valued at $16,055,744.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,144 shares of company stock worth $4,546,441 in the last three months. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HealthEquity Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of HQY stock opened at $75.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 501.20, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.18. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.86 and a 1 year high of $79.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 4.09 and a quick ratio of 4.09.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 5th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. HealthEquity had a return on equity of 5.08% and a net margin of 1.37%. The business had revenue of $243.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.89 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

About HealthEquity

(Free Report)

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HQY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HealthEquity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthEquity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.