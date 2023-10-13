Mach 1 Financial Group LLC Makes New Investment in Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI)

Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 43,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $587,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kopion Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Magnite by 10.2% in the first quarter. Kopion Asset Management LLC now owns 866,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,023,000 after purchasing an additional 80,134 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its stake in shares of Magnite by 22.3% in the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 79,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after buying an additional 14,583 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Magnite by 88.5% during the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 33,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 15,862 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Magnite by 108.7% in the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 3,229 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Magnite in the first quarter worth approximately $358,000. 73.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Magnite alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Magnite news, Director Robert F. Spillane sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.05, for a total transaction of $201,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 94,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $757,424.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Magnite news, Director Robert F. Spillane sold 25,000 shares of Magnite stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.05, for a total transaction of $201,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 94,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $757,424.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO David Buonasera sold 5,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.58, for a total value of $46,709.52. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 207,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,778,170.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,444 shares of company stock worth $449,210 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Magnite Stock Performance

Shares of MGNI opened at $7.07 on Friday. Magnite, Inc. has a one year low of $5.59 and a one year high of $15.73. The company has a market cap of $968.31 million, a PE ratio of -4.11 and a beta of 2.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.38 and a 200-day moving average of $10.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $134.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.56 million. Magnite had a negative net margin of 38.65% and a positive return on equity of 2.07%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Magnite, Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on MGNI. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Magnite in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Magnite from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 14th. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Magnite from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Stephens lowered their price objective on Magnite from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Magnite from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.75.

Read Our Latest Analysis on MGNI

About Magnite

(Free Report)

Magnite, Inc operates an independent sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers applications and services for sellers of digital advertising inventory or publishers that own and operate CTV channels, applications, websites, and other digital media properties, to manage and monetize their inventory; and provides applications and services for buyers, including advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms to buy digital advertising inventory.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGNI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Magnite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.