Mach 1 Financial Group LLC Makes New Investment in Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS)

Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 19,699 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $519,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MRUS. Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd lifted its holdings in Merus by 61.1% in the 1st quarter. Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd now owns 151,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,778,000 after purchasing an additional 57,250 shares in the last quarter. Commodore Capital LP boosted its position in Merus by 8.0% during the first quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 2,950,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $54,280,000 after acquiring an additional 217,433 shares during the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Merus by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 239,052 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,399,000 after acquiring an additional 47,697 shares during the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion lifted its stake in Merus by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 474,652 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,720,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Merus by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,514 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. 90.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:MRUS opened at $21.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.46 and a beta of 0.81. Merus has a 52 week low of $12.03 and a 52 week high of $27.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.80.

Merus ( NASDAQ:MRUS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.20. Merus had a negative net margin of 432.68% and a negative return on equity of 69.89%. The company had revenue of $10.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.38 million. On average, analysts expect that Merus will post -3.12 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MRUS shares. TD Cowen started coverage on Merus in a report on Monday, August 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Merus from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Merus from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Merus in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Merus in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Merus has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.33.

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of antibody therapeutics in the Netherlands. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes Zenocutuzumab (MCLA-128), which is in a phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer and castration-resistant prostate cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors that harbor Neuregulin 1.

