Mach 1 Financial Group LLC Purchases New Position in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE)

Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 100,869 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Fate Therapeutics by 0.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 89,382 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,465,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,737 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 49,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the period.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FATE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $6.00 to $5.40 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $12.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.03.

Fate Therapeutics Stock Down 3.8 %

FATE stock opened at $1.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $172.48 million, a PE ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.53 and a 200-day moving average of $4.31. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.66 and a 12-month high of $23.96.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.04. Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 44.14% and a negative net margin of 177.41%. The business had revenue of $0.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.79) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 95.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Fate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

About Fate Therapeutics

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its chimeric antigen receptor (CAR)-targeted NK and T-cell product candidates include FT576 to treat multiple myeloma and FT522, to treat lymphoma and autoimmune disorders; and CAR T-cell programs include FT819 to treat hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, and FT825 to treat solid tumors.

