Mach 1 Financial Group LLC Purchases New Shares in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX)

Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 7,001 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $548,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WIX. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new stake in shares of Wix.com during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Wix.com during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Wix.com in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 93.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 681 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Wix.com by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 763 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. 83.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on WIX shares. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Wix.com in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Wix.com in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Wix.com from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Wix.com from $102.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Wix.com in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.88.

Wix.com Price Performance

Shares of WIX opened at $83.37 on Friday. Wix.com Ltd. has a 1-year low of $66.18 and a 1-year high of $102.82. The stock has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.10 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.32.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The information services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.72. The company had revenue of $390.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $384.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.94) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Wix.com Ltd. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Wix.com

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs.

