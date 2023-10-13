Mach 1 Financial Group LLC Purchases New Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWR. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. now owns 17,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,278,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $459,000. Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after buying an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $189,000. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $227,000.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWR opened at $68.78 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $71.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.99. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $60.73 and a 52 week high of $76.21. The stock has a market cap of $27.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.