Mach 1 Financial Group LLC Purchases Shares of 53,263 Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR)

Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 53,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $578,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Ladder Capital by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Ladder Capital by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 11,585 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 1,421 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Ladder Capital by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 11,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 1,478 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Ladder Capital by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 47,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 1,516 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Ladder Capital by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530 shares in the last quarter. 60.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on LADR. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Ladder Capital from $10.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. JMP Securities raised their target price on Ladder Capital from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Raymond James lowered Ladder Capital from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $12.50 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ladder Capital in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ladder Capital has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.00.

Ladder Capital Price Performance

LADR stock opened at $10.14 on Friday. Ladder Capital Corp has a 1 year low of $8.76 and a 1 year high of $11.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 89.10 and a quick ratio of 89.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.21.

Ladder Capital Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.08%. Ladder Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.14%.

Ladder Capital Profile

Ladder Capital Corp operates as an internally-managed real estate investment trust in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

