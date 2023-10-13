Mach 1 Financial Group LLC Takes $315,000 Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 6,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SPLG. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:SPLG opened at $51.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.88 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.69. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $41.97 and a 52 week high of $54.02.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

