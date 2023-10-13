Mach 1 Financial Group LLC Takes Position in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 7,676 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 270,500.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,135,934 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $614,295,000 after purchasing an additional 16,129,971 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,607,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $559,467,000 after buying an additional 5,174,427 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 10,043.4% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 5,232,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,004,000 after acquiring an additional 5,181,213 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,784,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $68,982,000 after acquiring an additional 31,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,426,449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $55,132,000 after acquiring an additional 53,293 shares during the period.

Get Alerian MLP ETF alerts:

Alerian MLP ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:AMLP opened at $42.08 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.42. Alerian MLP ETF has a 52-week low of $35.68 and a 52-week high of $42.95.

About Alerian MLP ETF

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alerian MLP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alerian MLP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.