Mach 1 Financial Group LLC Takes Position in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY)

Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 43,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $532,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Coty by 20.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,632,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,223,000 after acquiring an additional 7,760,564 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Coty by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,323,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,202,000 after purchasing an additional 883,215 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. raised its holdings in Coty by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 20,726,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,956,000 after purchasing an additional 5,349,203 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Coty by 123.3% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 16,862,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,598,000 after purchasing an additional 9,311,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Coty by 2.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,983,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,406,000 after purchasing an additional 200,967 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.10% of the company’s stock.

COTY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America upped their target price on Coty from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Coty from $12.25 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Coty from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Coty from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Coty from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.69.

In other news, Director Maria Asunicion Aramburuzabala acquired 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.80 per share, for a total transaction of $5,400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,425,000 shares in the company, valued at $15,390,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Coty news, Director Maria Asunicion Aramburuzabala acquired 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.80 per share, for a total transaction of $5,400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,425,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,390,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Isabelle Parize bought 4,775 shares of Coty stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.50 per share, for a total transaction of $50,137.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $645,750. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 3,525,275 shares of company stock valued at $38,061,083. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Coty stock opened at $9.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.70. The stock has a market cap of $8.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.54, a P/E/G ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 1.90. Coty Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.19 and a 1-year high of $13.46.

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Coty had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 9.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. Analysts predict that Coty Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates through Prestige and Consumer Beauty segments. The company provides fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care products. It offers Prestige segment products primarily through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Burberry, Calvin Klein, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Orveda, philosophy, SKKN BY KIM, and Tiffany & Co brands.

