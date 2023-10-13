Maggie Beer Holdings Limited (ASX:MBH) Insider Maggie Beer Acquires 500,000 Shares

Maggie Beer Holdings Limited (ASX:MBH – Get Free Report) insider Maggie Beer acquired 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.11 ($0.07) per share, for a total transaction of A$55,000.00 ($35,256.41).

Maggie Beer Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.76.

Get Maggie Beer alerts:

About Maggie Beer

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Maggie Beer Holdings Limited manufactures and sells food and beverage products in Australia. It operates through three segments, Maggie Beer Products, Hampers & Gifts Australia, and Paris Creek Farms. The company provides pates, fruit pastes, jams, sugo, sauces, wine, and other products under the Maggie Beer brand; and hampers and gifts under the Hamper Emporium and Gifts Australia brand; and organic dairy products, such as unsalted butter, bush honey and vanilla yogurt, swiss style cheese, triple cream brie, cream on top milk, and natural swiss yogurt under the Paris Creek Farms brand.

Receive News & Ratings for Maggie Beer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maggie Beer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.