Manchester Financial Inc. Boosts Stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Manchester Financial Inc. boosted its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 96,160 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 330 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF makes up about 1.5% of Manchester Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Manchester Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $5,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IHI. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Key Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 683.3% in the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 36.7% during the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period.

Shares of IHI stock traded up $0.47 on Friday, hitting $45.30. 459,964 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 955,864. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 52 week low of $44.66 and a 52 week high of $57.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.73. The firm has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.98 and a beta of 0.85.

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

