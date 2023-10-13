Manchester Financial Inc. Buys 3,492 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Manchester Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 1.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 322,181 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,492 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF makes up about 13.7% of Manchester Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Manchester Financial Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $48,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RSP. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 42.4% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 8,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 2,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fragasso Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 2,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance

RSP traded up $0.35 on Friday, reaching $140.95. 542,677 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,328,511. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a twelve month low of $127.92 and a twelve month high of $155.77. The stock has a market cap of $39.84 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $146.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $146.15.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.