Manchester Financial Inc. Has $1.25 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Manchester Financial Inc. reduced its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 27,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 406 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aspire Wealth Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp now owns 13,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. ETF Store Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. ETF Store Inc. now owns 88,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,098,000 after buying an additional 4,944 shares during the period. Carlsbad Wealth Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,965,000. Oldfather Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 22.9% in the second quarter. Oldfather Financial Services LLC now owns 24,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after buying an additional 4,503 shares during the period. Finally, BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 902,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,643,000 after acquiring an additional 24,139 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

SCHZ stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $44.03. The company had a trading volume of 30,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 787,844. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.79 and a 200-day moving average of $45.82. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $43.42 and a one year high of $47.60.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.