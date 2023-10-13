Manchester Financial Inc. Has $104,000 Stake in American Lithium Corp. (NASDAQ:AMLI)

Manchester Financial Inc. trimmed its stake in American Lithium Corp. (NASDAQ:AMLI – Free Report) by 16.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. Manchester Financial Inc.’s holdings in American Lithium were worth $104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in American Lithium by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 32,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of American Lithium in the second quarter worth $33,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of American Lithium during the first quarter worth $541,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in American Lithium during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in American Lithium in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMLI stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.27. The stock had a trading volume of 21,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 493,847. The stock has a market capitalization of $272.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.00 and a beta of 1.90. American Lithium Corp. has a 1-year low of $1.14 and a 1-year high of $3.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.41 and a 200 day moving average of $1.85.

American Lithium ( NASDAQ:AMLI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 17th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.01). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American Lithium Corp. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Lithium Corp., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in the United States. It principally focuses on the TLC Lithium Project located in the town of Tonopah, Nevada; and the Falchani Lithium project and the Macusani Uranium project located in Puno, Peru.

