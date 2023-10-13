Manchester Financial Inc. Has $32.14 Million Stock Position in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS)

Manchester Financial Inc. lifted its stake in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS – Free Report) by 101.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 937,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 470,786 shares during the period. ProShares UltraShort S&P500 comprises about 9.1% of Manchester Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Manchester Financial Inc. owned 3.51% of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 worth $32,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its position in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 226.7% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 782,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,290,000 after purchasing an additional 543,184 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 4.0% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 488,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,518,000 after acquiring an additional 18,692 shares in the last quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 876.7% in the second quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 340,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,674,000 after acquiring an additional 305,504 shares during the period. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC bought a new position in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 during the 1st quarter worth about $13,431,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 during the 1st quarter worth about $7,564,000.

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SDS traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $35.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,305,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,190,965. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.63. ProShares UltraShort S&P500 has a 52 week low of $32.17 and a 52 week high of $54.17.

About ProShares UltraShort S&P500

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 (the Index). The Index is a measure of large-cap the United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts selected through a process that factors criteria, such as liquidity, price, market capitalization and financial viability.

