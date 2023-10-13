Manchester Financial Inc. Has $517,000 Holdings in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD)

Manchester Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,588 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc.’s holdings in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF were worth $517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of XYLD. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 59.9% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 10,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 3,973 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 205.6% in the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 122,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,015,000 after acquiring an additional 82,187 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 34.1% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 110,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,522,000 after acquiring an additional 28,001 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 7.4% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 6,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 68,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,828,000 after purchasing an additional 8,147 shares in the last quarter.

Get Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF alerts:

Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $39.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 553,711. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.46 and a beta of 0.72. Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF has a one year low of $38.20 and a one year high of $41.54.

Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF Company Profile

The Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (XYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe S&P 500 BuyWrite index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks and sells one-month, at-the-money call options on up to 100% of each stock. XYLD was launched on Jun 24, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.