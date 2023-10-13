Manchester Financial Inc. Increases Stake in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:SYLD)

Manchester Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:SYLD – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 338,412 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,416 shares during the period. Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF makes up about 5.9% of Manchester Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Manchester Financial Inc. owned about 2.74% of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF worth $20,701,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SYLD. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth $103,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 44.9% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. grew its position in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 101.2% in the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 3,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares in the last quarter.

Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF Stock Performance

BATS:SYLD traded down $0.97 on Friday, hitting $60.43. 54,431 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $770.48 million, a P/E ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.21.

Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF Increases Dividend

Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 22nd were given a $0.3046 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 21st. This is an increase from Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF’s previous dividend of $0.29.

The Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (SYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund offers active exposure to US stocks with attractive cash flow characterized by dividends, shares buybacks and net debt paydown. SYLD was launched on May 14, 2013 and is managed by Cambria.

