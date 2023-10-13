Manchester Financial Inc. Reduces Stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL)

Manchester Financial Inc. lowered its position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Free Report) by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 113,555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 53,080 shares during the period. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index comprises about 1.1% of Manchester Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Manchester Financial Inc. owned 0.08% of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index worth $3,862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 541.0% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 859 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 27.6% during the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the fourth quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 2,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:FDL traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $33.19. The company had a trading volume of 65,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 969,190. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a 12-month low of $32.23 and a 12-month high of $38.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.57. The company has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 0.86.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Company Profile

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

