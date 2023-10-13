Manchester Financial Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Manchester Financial Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 22.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,606 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,070 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at about $378,000. FCA Corp TX grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 17,321 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,634 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 62.9% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,886 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $449,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,415 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

AMGN traded down $1.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $283.85. 872,269 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,453,670. The company’s 50-day moving average is $262.55 and its 200 day moving average is $242.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.83 billion, a PE ratio of 19.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.59. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $211.71 and a 52 week high of $296.67.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $5.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.44 by $0.56. Amgen had a net margin of 30.02% and a return on equity of 196.60%. The company had revenue of $7 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 18.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th were paid a $2.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.45%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AMGN shares. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Amgen from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Amgen from $214.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Leerink Partnrs raised shares of Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday. Finally, Argus raised their target price on shares of Amgen from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Amgen has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $274.88.

In other Amgen news, EVP Murdo Gordon sold 9,558 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.43, for a total value of $2,508,305.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,627,748.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Amgen news, major shareholder Amgen Inc purchased 1,764,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $29,999,985.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 35,368,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $601,267,101. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Murdo Gordon sold 9,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.43, for a total value of $2,508,305.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,627,748.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

