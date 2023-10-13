Manchester Financial Inc. Sells 253 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Manchester Financial Inc. decreased its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,154 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 253 shares during the quarter. Starbucks accounts for approximately 0.7% of Manchester Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Manchester Financial Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $2,591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SBUX. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,640,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Starbucks by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,634 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC raised its position in Starbucks by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 7,152 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Starbucks in the first quarter worth $198,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 77.5% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,912 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 3,017 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Stock Performance

SBUX stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $91.68. 359,809 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,158,729. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $82.43 and a 1-year high of $115.48. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.35. The firm has a market cap of $105.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.94.

Starbucks Increases Dividend

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The coffee company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $9.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.29 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.81% and a negative return on equity of 44.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This is an increase from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SBUX. Wedbush cut their price target on Starbucks from $112.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. UBS Group lowered their target price on Starbucks from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Starbucks from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $131.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Starbucks currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.45.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

