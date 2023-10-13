Manchester Financial Inc. Sells 373 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Manchester Financial Inc. cut its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 14.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,216 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 373 shares during the quarter. Manchester Financial Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 99,414.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 23,805,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,243,861,000 after purchasing an additional 23,781,884 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 77.6% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,340,797 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $978,543,000 after buying an additional 2,333,468 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 67,584.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,037,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $515,198,000 after buying an additional 3,032,521 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,827,609 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $518,074,000 after acquiring an additional 281,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,385,309 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $252,978,000 after purchasing an additional 60,847 shares during the last quarter. 40.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Up 2.4 %

SPDR Gold Shares stock traded up $4.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $177.41. 3,283,157 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,043,347. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $150.57 and a 52 week high of $191.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $176.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $180.69.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.