Manolete Partners (LON:MANO) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $140.00

Manolete Partners Plc (LON:MANO – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 140 ($1.71) and last traded at GBX 140 ($1.71), with a volume of 22694 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 145 ($1.77).
Manolete Partners Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 6.25, a current ratio of 6.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.51. The firm has a market cap of £62.58 million, a P/E ratio of -2,000.00 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 186.04 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 212.62.
Manolete Partners Company Profile
Manolete Partners Plc operates as an insolvency litigation financing company in the United Kingdom. The company is involved in the acquisition and funding of insolvency litigation cases. Manolete Partners Plc was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.
